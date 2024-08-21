Fire broke out near "Gorodok" shopping centre in Kyiv: rescuers arrived at scene. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, on the morning of Wednesday, 21 August, a fire broke out in a building near the "Gorodok Gallery" shopping and entertainment centre on Stepan Bandera Avenue. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne. Kyiv" with reference to the SES.

According to rescuers, the fire broke out not in the mall but in a building nearby.

The fire started on the 2nd floor of the building. The estimated area of the fire is 40 sq m.

As of 09:00, no one was injured and the cause of the fire is being established.

Read more: Attack of "Shahed" in Ternopil: Rescuers extinguish fire at industrial facility



