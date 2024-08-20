Attack of "Shahed" in Ternopil: Rescuers extinguish fire at industrial facility

Rescuers have extinguished a fire at an industrial facility in Ternopil that started as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

The fire was extinguished at 14:40.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 20 August 2024, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. During the air raid, explosions were heard in some regions, including Ternopil. In the morning, the mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, urged residents to close their windows as the smell of burning could be felt in the air.

Later, it became known that the Russians had attacked an industrial facility in Ternopil with drones.

After a nighttime attack by the Russian Federation on an industrial facility in the Ternopil region, the chlorine content in the air was 4-10 times higher.

