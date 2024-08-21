Russians shelled Druzhba in Sumy region. Woman was wounded, there is destruction. PHOTOS

On the morning of Wednesday, 21 August, Russian invaders shelled the town of Druzhba in the Sumy region. A woman was wounded. An enterprise and private houses were damaged.

The head of the Druzhba community, Yevhen Kharytonov, told this to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers shelled the city with artillery and attacked with missiles and drones. The shelling lasted for almost 5 hours.

According to Kharytonov, the invaders first launched drones, followed by artillery fire, and then two rockets.

A woman was wounded in the shelling.

"She is about 40 years old, she was shot in the stomach. An ambulance took her away," the official said.

Three private houses and a business were damaged by hostile shelling. Two rockets hit the building of the former city council.

