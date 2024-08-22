Soldiers of 22nd SMB replenish exchange fund in Kursk region. PHOTO
The soldiers of the 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are performing combat missions in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, have good results in terms of prisoners.
The relevant photos were published on the page of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
