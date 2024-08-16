Soldiers take Kadyrovites prisoner in Kursk region: "Russian soldier, come out, you will live. Was it to me you said ’f#ck you’? Well, now, bitch!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing fragments of the battle and the surrender of Kadyrovites in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least a dozen prisoners. On their knees, they appeal to Putin to exchange them for the Azovs.

Warning: Strong language!

