Soldiers take Kadyrovites prisoner in Kursk region: "Russian soldier, come out, you will live. Was it to me you said ’f#ck you’? Well, now, bitch!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing fragments of the battle and the surrender of Kadyrovites in Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least a dozen prisoners. On their knees, they appeal to Putin to exchange them for the Azovs.
Warning: Strong language!
