Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed civilian in Myrne, another 8 were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled at least 13 settlements in the Donetsk region yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

In Maksymivka of the Vuhledar district, 3 houses were damaged.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, the premises of an enterprise were damaged; 25 private houses were damaged in Uspenivka, and another 1 in Trudove.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 4 houses and 4 non-residential buildings were damaged; in Torske, 5 houses were destroyed and 4 damaged; in Zarichne, an outbuilding was damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were injured, a shop, an educational institution and 5 trade pavilions were damaged. In Pleshchiyivka of Illinivska district, 4 people were injured and 10 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, a person was injured and a house was damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses, a multi-story building and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged, and 1 more in Serebryanka.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 16 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 3,095 people, including 476 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

