Ruscists attack grain infrastructure in Stepanivka and Hlukhiv of Sumy region, three wounded. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 23 August, the Russian military launched rocket attacks on the Stepanivka community and Hlukhiv in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On 23 August 2024, at about 12:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the grain infrastructure of the Stepanivka community of Sumy district and the town of Hlukhiv, Shostka district. Three employees of the agricultural enterprise were injured," the statement said.

Read more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS



