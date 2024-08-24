In one day, 5 people were injured in Donetsk region, 26 high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops shelled the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded and a house was damaged in Antonivka of the Maryinka community. In Kurakhove, 2 people were injured, 23 multi-story buildings were damaged, and 7 private houses were damaged in Uspenivka. In Selidove, a social facility and 3 multi-story buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Dachenske of the Pokrovsk district. There are damaged houses in Hrodivka, Krutyi Yar, and Krasnyi Yar.

Kramatorsk district

In Zarichne, Liman community, 8 houses were destroyed. In Nova Poltavka of the Illinivska community, 19 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, a person was wounded and 3 houses were damaged; in Shcherbynivka, a person was wounded and a house was damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.





As noted, in total, Russians fired 10 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 4,992 people were evacuated from the front line, including 1,023 children.