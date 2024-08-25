24 hours in Donetsk region: enemy shells at least 11 localities, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops conducted 2,871 attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector of the Donetsk region yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin also informed the police of the region.

Pokrovskyi district

A house in Uspenivka and an outbuilding in Hirnyk were damaged. A person was wounded in Ukrainska Selydivska community. Seven houses were destroyed in Hrodivka community. In Kurakhove, three residents were wounded as a result of artillery shelling, including a girl born in 2007.

The enemy shelled Kotlyne with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing one person and injuring another.

Kramatorsk district

In Kramatorsk, 2 people were wounded, a hotel, private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged. In Torske of Liman TG, 8 houses were destroyed.

Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery, killing five civilians and injuring six others.

Bakhmut district

In Chasiv Yar, 7 private houses, a multi-storey building, an industrial building and an outbuilding were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.

One killed and two wounded in Toretsk as a result of shelling

