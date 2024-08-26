Day in Donetsk region: three residents were killed, four more were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 9 localities were under fire: the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, Ukrainsk, and the villages of Vozdvyzhenka, Lozove, Memryk, Novyi Komar, and Shevchenko.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin

Pokrovskyi district

A person died in Ukrainsk of Selydove community. Houses were damaged in the Hrodivska community. The outskirts of Kurakhivka and Marinka communities were shelled.

Kramatorsk district

A person was wounded in Lozove in the Lyman community, and 3 houses were destroyed in Torske.

Russian troops shelled Sloviansk with "Smerch" MLRS systems, injuring a civilian and damaging three private houses, a utility company and a car.

The enemy shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery, injuring two civilians and damaging three apartment buildings, an administrative building and a car.

Bakhmut district

A person was injured and a house was damaged in Pivnichne of Toretsk community. In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged. In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged, and another house was damaged in Serebryanka.

In Lozove, a man was wounded as a result of a "Smerch" shelling.

