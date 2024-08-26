"Boyko’s towers" are burning in Black Sea, - OSINT analyst. SATELLITE PHOTO

In the Black Sea, the so-called "Boyko's rigs" - gas and oil drilling platforms off the coast of Crimea - caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne with reference to OSINT analyst MT Anderson.

"All three drilling platforms were attacked east of Zmeinyi Island... As of 24 August 2024, the middle platform is on fire, and a column of smoke is coming from the 3rd platform," the statement said.

"The Boyko's rigs are gas drilling platforms that were seized by Russia in March 2014.

"The Boyko's rigs are not only stations for the extraction of valuable hydrocarbons, they are of great strategic importance, as they are striking in their versatility as an intelligence base, refuelling station, helicopter landing site, ammunition depot, and even a place to deploy long-range missile systems. These rigs were used to control Zmeinyi Island, Crimea and general monitoring of the Black Sea.

In September 23, Ukraine regained control of Boyko's rigs.

