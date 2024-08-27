At night, occupants struck at residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. PHOTOS

Several fires broke out in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as a result of Russian shelling. Russians did not stop shelling Kharkiv region throughout the day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

At night, the Russian army shelled the residential sector of the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the shelling caused fires in private households at different addresses. A residential building and 2 outbuildings on a total area of about 180 square metres were on fire.









Also at night in the village of Bohuslavka, 4 private houses and a car were damaged as a result of shelling.

On 26 August, the Russian military struck at least 12 settlements in Kharkiv region

At around 23:43, the Russian army hit an infrastructure facility in the village of Andriivka with an "Iskander". Buildings and 3 cars were damaged. Four people were injured.

Fires broke out as a result of shelling in the villages of Nechvolodivka, Ustynivka, Oleksiivka and the town of Kupyansk: grass and bushes burned

In the villages of Oleksandrivka, Kozacha Lopan, Postolne, Hlazunivka, Svitlychne, Russian shelling damaged residential buildings, a car and fences.

Infrastructure was damaged in Pershotravneve village as a result of the fall of unidentified munition fragments.

In the village of Kopanka, a 41-year-old man died as a result of a hit to an infrastructure facility. A 32-year-old man was injured.

