Day in Donetsk region: 8 settlements come under hostile fire. PHOTOS

The enemy fired on the towns of Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Yampil, and the villages of Malynivka, Myroliubivka and Shchurove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

A house was damaged in Kurakhove and an agricultural enterprise in Uspenivka. Marinka, Hrodivka and Myrnohrad communities are under fire.

Russia dropped a KAB-500 bomb with an UMPK module on Pokrovsk, damaging an industrial facility and a gas pipeline.

In Novoekonomichne, a church was damaged by shelling, and a private house in Myroliubivka.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman community, 5 houses were destroyed in Torske and 4 in Zarichne. A house was damaged in Malynivka of Mykolaiv community.

"Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka twice with artillery. The first attack took place yesterday afternoon - an apartment block and a private house, a laundry, an outbuilding and two cars were damaged. The second attack took place today at around 3:20 a.m. - a man was wounded and three private houses were damaged," the Donetsk police said.

Russians attacked Shchurovske with "Smerch" MLRS, damaging three recreation centres, with no casualties.

Bakhmut district

In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. Siversk, Serebryanka and Dronivka were shelled.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region. 2,888 people, including 389 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

