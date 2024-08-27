Two women with reduced mobility returned from occupation to Ukraine-controlled territory. PHOTO

Two women with reduced mobility were returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Ombudsman's Office staff, two women with reduced mobility from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine returned home and reunited with their families in Zaporizhzhia. One of the Ukrainian women suffered a stroke, has hypertension and uses a wheelchair. She and the other woman need constant care. Therefore, they were accompanied by medical workers who provided the necessary support on the way (both in the TOT and in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine)," the statement said.

As noted, the return was made possible thanks to the coordinated work of the Ombudsman's Office.