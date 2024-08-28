Loaders and UAV countermeasures: Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine. PHOTO

On Wednesday, 28 August, Lithuania handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Lithuanian defence ministry on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, Vilnius handed over loaders, anti-drone systems, folding beds and other vital military aid.

"Our unwavering support continues in response to Ukraine's needs in its fight for freedom," the Lithuanian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Read more: Germany’s budget for 2025 provides 4 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine - Scholz

In addition, the website of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence reports that in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already supplied 155 mm ammunition, M577 armoured personnel carriers, M113 armoured personnel carriers, and anti-drone systems this year, winter gear and warm clothing sets, ammunition for the Karl Gustav anti-tank grenade launcher, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, L-39ZA Albatross light attack aircraft in disassembled form, forklifts, trailers, cots and other military equipment.

"Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than 647 million euros. Lithuania's overall support for Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded 1 billion euros," the ministry's website says.