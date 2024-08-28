Germany’s budget for 2025 provides 4 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that Germany's budget for 2025 provides 4 billion euros for military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he said this at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"The draft budget for next year provides and will provide €4 billion for bilateral military support to Ukraine. In addition, we, together with the G7 countries, will provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan," the chancellor said.

Scholz reminded that the loan would be covered by the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian central bank, as agreed at the Group's summit in Italy in June.

This, he said, is not an easy task, but it is quite possible to implement. All parties want to launch this mechanism very quickly. Representatives of all the states concerned are now working intensively on the technical conditions, in particular, the German Chancellor has held consultations with the European Commission on the European share and with the leaders of other G7 partners, he added.

"I believe that we will soon be able to clarify the technical requirements," Scholz said.

The chancellor also assured that Germany is ready to continue its assistance to Ukraine, including financial, economic, political and military, for as long as it is needed.