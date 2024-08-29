Day in Donetsk region: ruscists kill 5 residents, injure 6 more. PHOTO

In total, Russians fired 13 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours. 3,405 people, including 349 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

An administrative building and 2 houses were damaged in Novoukrainka of the Vuhledar community.

Pokrovskyi district

A multi-storey building and private houses were damaged in Kurakhove; another 1 house was damaged in Illinka. Myrnohrad is under constant artillery and rocket fire. Marinka and Hrodivka communities were shelled.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman community, 10 houses were destroyed: 4 in Torske, 4 in Zarichne and 2 in Yampol. In Nikonorivka of Mykolaiv community, 2 people were injured. In Illinivska community, 3 facilities were damaged: 1 in Hnativka and 2 in Stara Mykolaivka. In Kostiantynivka, a person was wounded, 3 multi-storey buildings, a shop and 2 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Toretsk. In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and an industrial building were damaged.

On 28 August, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Izmailivka and 1 in Lysivka. Another 6 people were injured in the region over the day.

Read more: Russians advance near Vuhledar - DeepState. MAP





