ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9750 visitors online
News War
11 879 31

Russians advance near Vuhledar - DeepState. MAP

DeepState analysts have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of Russian troops near Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.

In addition, the enemy advanced in Novohrodivka, Toretsk, Mykhailivka, near Pavlivka and Panteleymonivka.

"Today (28 August - Ed.), the katsaps were mainly preparing for the next mass assault on the Pokrovskyi section," DeepState notes.

Карта бойових дій поблизу Вугледару

Earlier today, it was reported that Russians were trying to attack Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast from the flanks.

Read more: Since beginning of full-scale war, 1.468 million civilians have been evacuated from Donetsk region - RMA

Author: 

Donetska region (3603) Vuhledar (79)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 