Russians advance near Vuhledar - DeepState. MAP

DeepState analysts have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of Russian troops near Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.

In addition, the enemy advanced in Novohrodivka, Toretsk, Mykhailivka, near Pavlivka and Panteleymonivka.

"Today (28 August - Ed.), the katsaps were mainly preparing for the next mass assault on the Pokrovskyi section," DeepState notes.

Earlier today, it was reported that Russians were trying to attack Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast from the flanks.

