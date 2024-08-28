ENG
Russian army is trying to surround Vuhledar - DeepState. MAP

The Russians are trying to attack Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast from the flanks.

This is reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"In recent days, the enemy has become more active in two areas - west of Pavlivka and near Vodiane. The purpose of this action is clear - to bypass Vuhledar and encircle it, as the number of unsuccessful attempts by the enemy to storm the frontline is measured in hundreds of times. The Katsaps did not achieve their goal, but they had partial success. The situation in the area is being clarified," the osinters said.

Карта бойових дій поблизу Вугледара

Watch more: AFU soldier about successful assault near Vuhledar: "Shouted, ’Give up, br#keback,’ they said: "Russians do not surrender," - and engagement began". VIDEO

