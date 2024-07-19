AFU soldier about successful assault near Vuhledar: "Shouted, ’Give up, br#keback,’ they said: "Russians do not surrender," - and engagement began". VIDEO

The soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion "Skala" told how they managed to capture 8 occupies and eliminate 2 more during the assault.

In a special interview with Butusov Plus, the defender of Ukraine spoke about the details of the combat engagement with the occupiers near Vuhledar, Censor.NET reports.

