Commander of Latin American unit of National Guard: "They help foreign soldiers here". VIDEO

Argentine Jorge Alberto Velasco is the commander of the 13th National Guard Brigade "Charter", which consists of Latin Americans, including residents of Colombia and Argentina.

According to Censor.NET, Jorge Alberto Velasco has undergone many stages of training, including at the "Carlini" base in the Antarctic and Haiti.

In a special interview with Butusov Plus, the defender of Ukraine spoke about the details of the fighting with the occupiers and noted that recruiting foreign volunteers would significantly strengthen Ukrainian resistance. Therefore, it is important to pay maximum attention to this on the part of the state and it needs to be systematically increased.

