Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: 8 civilians are wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian troops fired at 37 localities in Sumy region. Eight civilians were injured as a result of hostile shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

A total of 234 strikes were recorded using various types of weapons. 1 apartment building and 13 private residential buildings were damaged.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".

According to the OC "North", 11 civilians were wounded in Sumy region.

"Compared to the previous days, the number of attacks is not much, but it has decreased. The enemy is using UAVs and FPV drones the most," the statement said.

"At night and in morning, Russia fired 19 times at Sumy region: Two wounded






