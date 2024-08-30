Day in Kharkiv region: Russians are massively using artillery, there are casualties. PHOTO

Yesterday, Russian invaders fired at the settlements of the Izium, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

At night, the enemy attacked the village of Bohuslavka twice. A car was on fire as a result of the shelling







Yesterday, on 29 August, at 20:25, a civilian enterprise building was damaged in Izium as a result of shelling from an MLRS.

At 05:20 p.m. in the village of Osynove, Kupyansk district, grass burned over an area of 1 hectare as a result of shelling.

At 04:22 p.m. in Novoosynove village of Kupiansk district a house, an outbuilding, a summer kitchen were burning as a result of shelling from MLRS, and three cars were damaged. 4 people were injured: a man of 65 years old, women of 83, 70, and 65 years old.

At 14:56 in the village of Zamulivka, Chuhuiv district, a fire destroyed 8 residential buildings and 7 outbuildings as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

At 13:32, outside Novoplatonivka village, Izium district, the grass was burning on an area of 1.8 hectares as a result of FPV drone shelling.

At 10:32 a.m., forest litter burned over 5 hectares in Zolochiv as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

At 8:21 a.m. in Zarichne village, grass, and reeds were burning over an area of 800 square meters as a result of shelling.

At 8:00 a.m., a flat in the village of Odnorobivka was damaged by shelling.

