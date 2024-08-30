Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired at 10 localities, one person was killed and 11 were wounded, including child. PHOTO

The enemy fired on 10 localities: the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, Vovchenka, Izmailivka and Tarasivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region.

Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with a drone and artillery, killing one person and injuring six others. A private house and 5 apartment buildings, 2 cars, and communications were damaged.

Two residents of Chasiv Yar were wounded in an artillery attack, including a boy born in 2013.

Two people were wounded in Ukrainsk, one in Kurakhove, and two private houses were damaged.

An enemy drone damaged a private house and a civilian car in Pokrovsk.

The occupiers shelled Sloviansk with "Smerch" MLRS, damaging the service station.

