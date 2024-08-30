Three people were injured as result of Russian attack on Chervonohryhorivka community in Dnipropetrovsk oblast. PHOTOS

Russian troops fired artillery at the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, three people were injured in the Chervonohryhorivka community as a result of artillery shelling.



The victims are women aged 67, 48 and 24. All received medical care and will recover at home.



Private houses, outbuildings and a power line were damaged.

