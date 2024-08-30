Ruscists fired at Nikopol fire station. PHOTOS
In the morning, Russian troops attacked a fire and rescue unit in the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
The occupiers attacked the rescuers three times, damaging the gates of the fire station building, the roof of the warehouse building and the rescue boat.
It is noted that none of the SES personnel was injured.
