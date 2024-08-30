Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto flies back to Russia again. PHOTOS
After meeting with his counterparts in Brussels, the Hungarian Foreign Minister flew to St. Petersburg, Russia.
He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
The day before, he published a post: "Security of energy supply is a matter of national security".
