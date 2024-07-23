Hungary will block EU money to help Ukraine with weapons due to situation with transit of "Lukoil" oil - Szijjarto

Hungary will block 6.5 billion euros from the European Peace Fund, which are intended to compensate for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, until the problem with the transit of "Lukoil" oil is resolved.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports with reference to ATV.

Hungary's chief diplomat once again expressed his indignation at the difficulties in the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia, whose energy supplies "are under threat because of the actions of Ukrainians."

"I also made it clear that until Ukraine resolves this issue, everyone should forget about paying 6.5 billion euros in compensation for the transfer of weapons from the European Peace Fund, because what would it look like if we facilitated the payment of 6.5 billion euros while Ukraine threatens the security of our energy supply," he said.

He believes that the European Commission "should put pressure on Ukraine" to allow Lukoil to resume oil supplies through Ukrainian territory.

Read more: Ukraine’s decision to stop transit of Lukoil oil is ’violation of Association Agreement’, - Szijjarto

Earlier, Politico reported that Hungary is facing a fuel crisis after it was left without Russian oil transported through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline.

On July 18, Slovakia and Hungary announced that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"Lukoil has been under sanctions in Ukraine since 2018, but they were limited, only covering the withdrawal of capital, restrictions on trade, and a ban on participation in the privatization or lease of state property. In June 2024, the National Security and Defense Council significantly expanded them, adding, among other things, a ban on transit.

Read more: Hungary’s Foreign Minister Szijjarto meets with Lavrov in US: they talked about Ukraine