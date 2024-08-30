Man wearing life jacket and flippers who was planning to illegally get to Romania was detained on Danube - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Border guards of the Izmail detachment detained a man wearing flippers and a life jacket on the Danube River. He swam to the island of Ermakov, and from there he tried to get across the border to Romania.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"In order to avoid being drafted into the army, the 31-year-old local resident did not leave home for a long time, did not work anywhere, and his mother brought him food and everything he needed for life.

A year ago, the man returned from Poland, where he had worked as a welder, and hoped to get there again, albeit illegally, across the Danube. So he prepared himself - he bought flippers and a life jacket, carefully packed his documents and phone in plastic wrap. Hoping that in rainy weather it would be difficult for border guards to detect him, he swam to the island of Ermakov, and from there he tried to get across the border along the river to Romania. Re-equipped with flippers and a life jacket, he was ready for the last "dash," but the border patrol detained him," the statement said.

As noted, a report was drawn up against the detainee under Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine", the decision on which will be taken by the court. In addition, the man was brought to administrative responsibility under Article 2 02 of the Code of Administrative Offences "Violation of the border regime".