Despite the fact that Sudzha is located in the rear, the Russians are wiping it off the map: they are throwing guided aerial bombs, shelling it with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on Friday, 30 August, a Russian drone hit a local kindergarten, and enemy aircraft struck private homes in Sudzha. Out of approximately 5,000 residents, about two hundred civilians remained in the city, who, in accordance with international humanitarian law, are being assisted by the Ukrainian military.

"The overwhelming majority of those left behind are people of retirement age. As a group, they say in Russian that 'the authorities did not warn us about anything: we were abandoned here, and that's it'," the report says.

The Land Forces said that representatives of the newly established Ukrainian military commandant's office have recently set up a water supply in Sudzhato provide the local population with access to drinking water. Previously, thanks to the Ukrainian military, this problem was solved with the help of water trucks and trucks with multi-cubic metre tanks.

The Ukrainian military also provides medical care to civilians in Sudzha: at staging areas, in "case rooms" and wherever there are wounded and sick people.













