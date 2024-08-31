ENG
Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs: Woman injured, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 31 August, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They attacked with artillery and kamikaze drones. He dropped ammunition from a UAV.

This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

For example, at night, Russians shelled Nikopol and Marhanets with artillery. A 58-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 31 серпня

The shelling damaged 7 multi-storey buildings, 4 private houses and an outbuilding. An administrative building, shops, a beauty salon, a real estate agency, a dental office, and a bus stop were also damaged. There is also a medical facility and a lyceum. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 31 серпня

In the morning, the aggressor attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. They used UAVs and artillery.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 31 серпня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 31 серпня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 31 серпня

Обстріли Нікопольщини 31 серпня

In addition, during the day, Russians continued to shell Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities. Two petrol stations were damaged.

According to the updated information, the morning strike damaged 3 private houses and an outbuilding in the area.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 31 серпня

