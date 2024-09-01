Consequences of evening attack of Russian Federation on Kharkiv: enemy hit with Grom-E1 missile. PHOTOS

On 31 August, around 22:45, the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, an enemy missile hit the roadway near a high-rise building in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv.

"A 13-year-old girl and two women aged 24 and 20 suffered an acute stress reaction. A 26-year-old man was injured. The buildings of a civilian enterprise and more than 25 cars were also damaged," the statement said.

From the wreckage recovered at the scene, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the attack on the city was carried out by a Grom-E1 missile from the village of Berezove in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Also read: Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv with a KAB: Two injured, including a child (updated)











Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.