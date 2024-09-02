SBI uncovers scheme to sell "white" military tickets for $10 thousand in Kharkiv: organiser was served with notice of suspicion. PHOTO

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to a Kharkiv resident who organised the sale of "white" military tickets.

How much did the service cost?

As noted, the average cost of such a service was $10,000. The suspect was looking for clients through his friends.

"He intimidated the boys who did not want to serve by saying that even legal grounds for postponement did not guarantee anything. He said that only a bribe to the military registration and enlistment office could save them from being drafted," the report says.

The defendant took a full subscription fee and guaranteed to resolve everything with the right people at the military commissariat and bring the documents in some time.

The man was detained red-handed while receiving $10,000 from one of the recruits on the doorstep of the local TCR and SS.



