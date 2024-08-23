"White" military tickets were sold for $25,000: Lawyer and his accomplice were detained in Dnipro. PHOTOS

Law enforcers served a notice of suspicion to the serviceman, who is also a lawyer, and his civilian accomplice. They organised a business on the evaders.

They charged 25 thousand dollars for the service

As noted, the defendants searched for men who did not want to serve and offered them several schemes to avoid military service. In order to make potential clients willing to pay, they were intimidated by numerous raids by TCR employees.

"The most expensive thing was to get a so-called 'white' military ticket. The dealers estimated the cost of this service at USD 25,000. For this money, they promised to settle matters with the 'right' people in military commissariats and get a decision from the Military Medical Commission that would declare the recruit unfit for service," the SBI said.





A cheaper option was to buy a blank summons form with the appropriate stamps for USD 150. This allowed conscripts to move freely, including through checkpoints. When meeting with representatives of the TCR, the buyers of such forms said that they were already called to the military commissariat.

Accomplices were detained red-handed

A man and his accomplice were detained red-handed while receiving an advance payment for a white ticket. Urgent investigative actions were conducted. More than half a million hryvnias were seized from the offenders. Investigative actions also took place in the offices of two district TCRs and SS of Dnipro city.





The detainees were served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit committed by a group of persons (Article 28(2), Article 369-2(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with confiscation of property.

The full range of persons who may be involved in the criminal scheme is being identified.