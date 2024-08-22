SBI investigates over 400 criminal proceedings on abuse of TCR officials during mobilisation

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the SBI has investigated more than 400 criminal proceedings related to abuses in the TCRs and SSs. Ten people have already been sentenced.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, since 24 February 2022, SBI employees have investigated 408 criminal proceedings related to the work of territorial recruitment and social support centres.

Watch more: Conflict arose between TCR employee and civilians in Dnipro: Woman insults defenders and patriots. VIDEO

As a result of this work, 73 people were notified of suspicion, and 37 charges against 61 people were submitted to the court. Ten people have already been convicted.

According to the SBI, the amount of unlawful benefit received during the fraud has already been proven by the court to be UAH 114 million. Damages worth UAH 19 million have been established, of which UAH 6.5 million have been reimbursed thanks to the SBI's efforts.

The courts also seized the property of the persons involved in the SBI investigation in the amount of UAH 264 million.

Watch more: Fight between TCR employees and ambulance workers in Odesa: the team that arrived at call was locked in military commissariat - media. VIDEO

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that in most cases of complaints, it was established that no violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens were found in the actions of representatives of the TCR and SS.