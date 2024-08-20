Conflict arose between TCR employee and civilians in Dnipro: Woman insults defenders and patriots. VIDEO

In Dnipro, a conflict arose between a TCR employee and two civilians.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on social media.

The Dnipropetrovsk TCR commented on the incident, noting that the conflict was caused by the aggressive actions of two citizens (a man and a woman) who tried to prevent the TCR and SS servicemen and National Police officers from performing their duties.

"In particular, the woman spoke rudely about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the participants of Maidan 2014, literally quoting the enemy's propaganda narrative that the Armed Forces of Ukraine serve and kill for money. Another provocateur and participant in the incident is a person liable for military service. For a long time, he deliberately ignored calls to the TCR and SS, refused to come to the TCR and SS accompanied by the police to update his military records, and also behaved aggressively, did not respond to repeated calls for correct communication," the statement said.

Read more: No violations of citizens’ rights are found in most complaints against TCR representatives - Lubinets

The TCR noted that the soldier's incorrect statements were a reaction to the brutal insults to patriots and defenders of Ukraine.

"This serviceman has been at the front since 2015, recently transferred to the TCR and SS for health reasons from the position of a paramedic in the evacuation unit, and has several injuries. This does not justify, but explains, the emotional reaction to the provocateurs' lowliness. The command of the OTCR and RTCR are taking the necessary organisational measures to minimise such incidents. Additional briefings and exercises are being held with the military personnel of the alert groups, and coordination with the National Police of Ukraine is being strengthened," the regional TCR and SS added.

Read more: Summonses are already being sent by mail in Volyn, - TCR and SS