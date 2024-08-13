Summonses are already being sent by mail in Volyn, - TCR and SS

Conscripts in the Volyn region are already being sent summonses by mail.

The spokeswoman for the Volyn TCR and SS, Uliana Kravchuk, said: "Yes, reservists and persons liable for military service are sent summonses to update their military records by registered mail to the address indicated by the person at the territorial centre or at the last place of registration."

The spokesperson said that the proper confirmation of a call to the TCR and SS is:

the day of receipt of the registered letter by the person, as evidenced by a confirmation document from the postal operator;

the day of marking the refusal to receive the letter or the day of marking the absence of the person at the address of the person's registered or actual place of residence, unless the person has notified the TCR and the SS of another address of residence.

"Such a summons will be considered duly served even if the addressee could not receive it for some reason," she added.

According to Kravchuk, if a person fails to appear at the TCR at the time specified in the summons, he or she will be administratively liable. The RTCR issues a resolution to impose an administrative penalty on the violator. Representatives of the district TCRs send this resolution by registered mail to the address indicated by the person in the territorial centre or at the last place of registration.

"It will not be possible to avoid mobilisation by regularly paying a fine for violating the rules of military registration or for failing to appear when called upon. After all, administrative punishment does not exempt from military duty. A citizen can pay a fine, but at the same time, he or she still has to fulfil his or her duty," the spokeswoman concluded.

