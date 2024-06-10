There will be no electronic summonses or referrals to MMC in "Reserve+" - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The Verkhovna Rada and the government do not plan to introduce electronic summonses for persons liable for military service through e-cabinets.

This was stated by MP of the "Servant of the People" party, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Fedir Venislavskyi in an interview with RBC Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed this issue and debated it extensively while working on the draft law on mobilisation. And the final position was a consensus - there will be no electronic summonses through e-cabinets," he stressed.

There are also no plans to introduce electronic referrals to military medical commissions. This is not provided for by the law on mobilisation.

"We did not regulate in the law on mobilisation the possibility of sending any notifications or referrals to the MMC through the electronic cabinet. Therefore, from the point of view of the law, it is not possible to send notices to the MMC via electronic means of communication," Venislavsky added.

