Police officers do not serve draft notices to persons liable for military service - Vyhivskyi

Police officers do not serve draft notices to persons liable for military service, but they participate in the notification of persons liable for military service together with the TCR staff.

This was stated by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the powers that the police did not have before - participation in the implementation of measures to notify persons liable for military service and reservists together with representatives of the TCR and SS (Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support )," he said.

Vyhivskyi emphasized that police officers do not directly serve draft notices, as this is not provided for by law.

Explaining the police's competence to check documents, he said: "The check of military registration documents is aimed at ensuring that persons liable for military service comply with the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization."

Police officers have the right to check the documents of all male persons aged 18 to 60, regardless of the grounds defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police," the head of the National Police added.

"In this case, the police work on the basis of requests from the TCR and SS (part three of Article 38 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Military Duty and Military Service’). These appeals contain information about the person, in particular, their full name, date of birth, address of the declared (registered) place of residence, and, if available, information about the place of work, mobile phone numbers, etc.", Vyhivskyi summarized.

Read more: "Servant of people" Natalukha suggested that employers pay UAH 20,000 military levy for each employee