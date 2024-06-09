"Rezerv+" will implement function of electronic referral to MMC "limitedly suitable" - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine plans to introduce the possibility of receiving an electronic referral for a military medical examination for those who have the status of "limited fitness".

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Currently, the app does not have such a feature, but it is already being considered.

"I want to open the curtain, we are now working and considering that there is no need to physically go to the TCRSS to get a referral to the MMC. In fact, with the person's consent, if he or she wants, we can upload it to Reserve+. This is at the request of the person," the Deputy Minister of Defence said.

With this technical capability, persons liable for military service will be able to choose or receive a referral for the MMC during a personal visit to the MCC or receive it in the "Reserve+" application. In addition, the function should relieve the workload of the MCC.

"But it is necessary to unload the TCRSS and not to create additional queues for such a formal action, to get a referral is a formal action," summed up Kateryna Chernogorenko.