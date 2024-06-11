Fight between TCR employees and ambulance workers in Odesa: the team that arrived at call was locked in military commissariat - media. VIDEO

In Odesa, there was a conflict between representatives of the TCR and ambulance workers. The scandalous video has already spread on social media.

As Censor.NET reports, according to the local media outlet Dumskaia, a team of Odesa ambulance medics arrived at the Kyiv district shopping centre and found themselves locked inside by the military, who wanted to mobilise them into the army immediately.

According to the correspondent of the newspaper, a few hours later, the paramedics were released from the military commissariat thanks to the efforts of their colleagues, who came with their sirens on and staged a protest. At this time, several fights broke out between the medics and the military, which were set apart by the police.

One of the paramedics told Dumskaia that he believes the incident at the TCR was a kind of reaction by the military to the attempts of doctors to get a reservation from mobilisation.

Read more: After scandalous video with kisses, former head of Rivne TCR returns from front and gets post of brigadier - media

It is also noted that the employees of the Odesa emergency service have been trying for many months to get some clarity on the issue of whether they are subject to mobilisation or not. Representatives of the 101 service in Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk have long since received a "reservation". However, their colleagues in Odesa are kept in the dark for a long time and received only vague promises from their superiors that they would be taken care of.

After the new law on mobilisation came into force, several Odesa paramedics, at the request of their superiors, went to military enlistment offices to update their data and... successfully received draft notices and joined the Defence Forces in the shortest possible time. This, according to the doctors, is extremely unfair, given that police officers, rescuers, and power engineers have received "reservations".

The management of the Odesa ambulance claims that they submitted lists of employees to the TCR to ensure that they were exempt from mobilisation. However, they were allegedly sent back.

Read more: TCRSS cannot detain without police, and police without TCRSS cannot serve summonses - mass media