After scandalous video with kisses, former head of Rivne TCR returns from front and gets post of brigadier - media

The former head of the Rivne Joint Municipal TCR and SS (Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support), Oleksandr Yarmoshevych, who got into a scandal because he kissed female colleagues at work, is no longer at the front.

It is noted that the former military commissar wrote a letter of resignation after the scandal and asked to go to the front to one of the combat brigades, but now he is no longer at the front line, as he has received a new appointment.

The newspaper writes that Yarmoshevych has already returned from the front line. He has been appointed commander of a brigade in Uzhhorod, where he is to create and recruit people for a new unit.

Scandal with Rivne military commissar

Earlier, the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they would conduct an internal investigation into the video that was published, allegedly involving the head of one of the territorial centers for recruitment and social support in Rivne region.

In the video, which was shared online, a man in uniform (allegedly Yarmoshevych) first kisses one woman in uniform and then another. The events take place, presumably, at the military workplace.

On April 1, it became known that the head of the Rivne TCR had written a report for transfer to a combat unit after the scandal.

"Kvartal 95 published a sketch titled ‘Head of Rivne TCR encrypts himself from Russian spies’ in which they ridiculed the Rivne military commissar.

"European Solidarity appealed to the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office regarding Kvartal 95's broadcast.

