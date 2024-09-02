Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof attend first lesson at school in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof attended the first lesson at a school in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dick Schoof talked to students of the 1st and 11th grades. According to the director of the school, 76 first-graders and four 11th-grade classes will study here this year.

"We wanted to congratulate you on this day. You are doing great that you are studying, you are smart. We are very proud - I can't say 'children' - of our adult heroes, because you are in Ukraine, despite everything, studying and fighting. We thank you for your love for Ukraine. For being so heroic, patriotic, but still children for us," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Operation in Kursk region goes according to plan - Zelenskyy

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands stressed that it is very important to stay in Ukraine, study and develop here.

"We understand how stressful these conditions are, how difficult it is for you. But please do it. The Netherlands remains with Ukraine, remains with you economically, politically, financially, militarily - in every sense," Schoof said.