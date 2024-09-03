Consequences of rocket attack were eliminated in Dnipro. PHOTOS
Rescuers in Dnipro eliminated the consequences of a missile attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
As a result of the night attack, 1 person was killed and 6 sustained injuries of varying severity.
Three cars were destroyed and 12 others damaged. The blast wave smashed windows in one of the pre-schools and residential buildings.
"A fire broke out at the scene, which rescuers quickly extinguished," the agency said.
