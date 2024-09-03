Consequences of rocket attack were eliminated in Dnipro. PHOTOS

Rescuers in Dnipro eliminated the consequences of a missile attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the night attack, 1 person was killed and 6 sustained injuries of varying severity.

Three cars were destroyed and 12 others damaged. The blast wave smashed windows in one of the pre-schools and residential buildings.

"A fire broke out at the scene, which rescuers quickly extinguished," the agency said.

Read more: Russians attacked Dnipro with missiles: one was killed, six were injured









