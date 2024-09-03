SSU exposes two bot farms that conducted information sabotage against Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police neutralised two bot farms in Poltava and Zakarpattia regions that were working for Russian special services.

How did the botanical farms work?

As noted, as a result of special operations, the organisers of hostile cells were exposed. They were two local IT specialists who sold fake accounts to the aggressor country. The Russian special services then used them to conduct information sabotage in favour of the Kremlin.

"In particular, the racists used accounts 'registered' in Ukraine to spread disinformation about the socio-political situation in our country, allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian citizens.

Russian special services also used fake accounts to spread discrediting messages about the activities of the Defence Forces and the situation at the front," the statement said.











Thus, according to the SSU, a local resident who created almost 15,000 anonymous accounts in various social networks and messengers on Russia's "order" was exposed in the Poltava region.

To conceal the crime, the defendant tried to sell the accounts via the darknet at the rate of USD 1.5 per virtual "user".

According to the investigation, the bot farm with the relevant equipment and SIM cards of Ukrainian operators was located directly in the offender's apartment.

In the Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers eliminated a channel for the clandestine sale of unique IP addresses registered in the region to Russia. This allowed Russian users to impersonate Ukrainians on the Internet.

For the purpose of conspiracy, the defendant received funds from the "customers" through Russian payment systems in the form of cryptocurrency.

Suspicions of the defendants

Both suspects have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks, committed by a group of persons).

The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 5 years in prison.