Border guards detained two draft dodgers with guides in Zakarpattia region. VIDEO

On 20 August in the evening, two border violators and their guides were stopped near the border with Romania by border guards of the Khyzha department of the Mukachevo Detachment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

While checking the available information on possible illegal activity, a border patrol stopped a Renault car with three passengers on the outskirts of Korolevo village, in addition to the driver.

All four men are residents of Zakarpattia.

See more: SBI exposes law enforcement officer who smuggled draft dodgers to Romania for USD 10 thousand

"The detachment's operatives established that two of the detainees intended to illegally cross the border and enter Romania, and the other two helped them to implement this intention," the SBGS noted.

For this purpose, the driver, a 63-year-old resident of Khust, was to drive his clients to the border, and his 41-year-old accomplice, a resident of the village of Khyzha, was to accompany them directly to the place of illegal border crossing.

For their services, the smugglers planned to receive USD 12,000.

Currently, operatives of the Mukachevo Detachment are establishing all the circumstances of the offence and identifying the persons involved in the organisation of the men's trafficking.

As a reminder, during the war, border guards uncovered 515 organised groups that helped draft dodgers.