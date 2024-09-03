Woman wounded in Russian shelling of Nikopol. PHOTOS

On 3 September, a 48-year-old woman was injured as a result of artillery shelling in Nikopol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

The victim had abrasions and a cut wound. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. She will continue to recover at home.

In Nikopol, a utility company was also damaged. Seven local houses, 2 outbuildings, and power lines were damaged.

"But most of the damage was done in one of the markets. Trading rows were destroyed. The pavilions and warehouse were damaged. The enemy also targeted the district centre with kamikaze drones. They also sent them to the Marhanets community. Chervonohryhorivka was hit by artillery shells. There were no casualties. The attacked areas are being inspected," said Lysak.

