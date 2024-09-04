Occupiers destroyed cultural center in Tomaryne in Kherson region with KAB strike. PHOTOS

At night, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the village of Tomaryne in Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"These ruins in the photo were until recently a house of culture in the village of Tomaryne. At midnight, Russian troops hit the building with a guided aerial bomb," he wrote.



The building was reportedly destroyed as a result of the hit. There was also a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

It is also noted that there were no casualties among local residents.

