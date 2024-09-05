Day in Kharkiv region: Kupyansk region is under attack, volunteer is injured in Vovchansk. PHOTOS

On 5 September, around 5 am, Russian troops shelled Bobrivka village (Kharkiv district). A gardening company was under attack. After the shelling, a country house and grass on an area of 500 square meters burned.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the previous day:

After 10:00 p.m.. Kupiansk district, the village of Kivsharivka. The shelling damaged the premises of the administration, the school, the House of culture, and other civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties.

11:09 Kupyansk district, Velyka Shapkivka village, outside. As a result of the shelling, the grass was burning. There were no casualties.

11:43, 11:48, 12:00 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling, private houses and outbuildings were burning.

12:15 Kharkiv district, Derhachivka district, Kozacha Lopan village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.

02:00 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk. During the evacuation of people, a 19-year-old volunteer was injured by shelling and hospitalized in a medical institution.

Around 16:00 Kupiansk district, Kurylivka village. A 71-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling, he was hospitalized.

16-22 Kupiansk district, Velyka Shapkivka village. As a result of the shelling, the grass burned on an area of 2 hectares.

In the photo: Kivsharivka village

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Syniehubov reminds that the enemy continued offensive and assault actions in the Kharkiv sector. Two combat engagements took place here. All of them took place near Vovchansk. The occupants were actively using UAVs for attacks.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks increased to 17 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled all enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Hluky, and Hluky.