In morning, ruscists carried out airstrike on outskirts of Kharkiv. PHOTOS
At around 4:30 a.m. on 5 September, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the village of Bobrivka in the Kharkiv district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
"An aerial bomb hit the territory of a garden association: residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.
